PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Xbox One Patch Out Now With These Changes

The latest update for the Xbox One version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is now available with several gameplay changes and bugfixes.

Xbox One players have been waiting to hear more about the status of their PUBG patch that was recently sent to Microsoft for certification. While the Xbox team said that they’d have more info on the update soon, they did players one better by actually releasing the update and the notes within a day of the preview.

While the gameplay changes are always important to take note of in any patch, the bugfixe that “Addressed a number of known crashes” is the change that most players will be looking forward to. The Xbox version of the game that’s still in Game Preview suffered from multiple crash problems that affected many players’ games.

Consisting of a few quality of life changes and efforts to correct the aforementioned memory crashes that were putting an abrupt end to players’ king of the hill matches, the update that’s now available for the Xbox one includes the following changes.



Gameplay

Aim acceleration can now be adjusted by players via in-game option

Player weapon damage has been increased against vehicles. We will continue to monitor player feedback and telemetry and make further balancing adjustments as needed in future updates

FPP Solo matchmaking queue will be made available for NA/EU/and Oceanic servers. We will open other modes within those regions as concurrency allows

Fixed an issue that caused indoor lighting and shadows to appear too dark and blueish

Analog stick acceleration added while exiting the plane and while parachuting

Optimization

PhysX performance enhancements

Server FPS slightly increased

Client FPS slightly increased

Some VFX received slight optimizations

Option

Music on/off option added

Bug fixes