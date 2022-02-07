Minecraft Gets PUMA Streetwear Collection

Minecraft now has a streetwear collection, courtesy of a partnership with PUMA. That includes, but is not limited to, tees, hoodies, pants, and shoes. The apparel, which includes options for both adults and kids, features characters and logos from the popular video game. It is already available online, though so items included in the collection do not appear to be for sale quite yet.

Perhaps most notably, the sneakers in the new collection do not appear to be for sale quite yet. Instead, the listings state “Coming Soon” along with specific dates that they will drop. “The Suede, PUMA’s timeless style, features a design inspired by the plains biome of Minecraft,” the press release announcing the collection reads in part, “with green, blue and brown suede.” Also, if you look closely, the puma logo of, well, PUMA has been replaced with a version of Minecraft‘s Ocelot in the collection.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out what some of the new PUMA x Minecraft streetwear collection looks like for yourself below:

Whether you’re walking across the plains or traveling to your kitchen, Minecraft and @PUMA are bringing comfortable shirts, shoes, hoodies, and sweatpants, so you can wear Minecraft while you mine and craft inside Minecraft. 👟 https://t.co/c9rj9UwlqT #PUMAxMinecraft pic.twitter.com/i0FCp5IafN — Minecraft (@Minecraft) February 7, 2022

In general, the PUMA x Minecraft collection is available now online as well as in PUMA stories and select other partners of PUMA. Some items, like all of the various sneakers, appear to be set to drop at later dates. As for Minecraft itself, the popular video game is essentially available on every major platform possible. If you have a video game console, PC, or even a phone, you should have access to playing Minecraft in some form. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game from developer Mojang Studios right here.

What do you think of the new Minecraft apparel in partnership with PUMA? Are you interested in picking up any of it for yourself now that it has launched? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!