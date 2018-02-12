Q.U.B.E. 2 Gets An Official Release Date

Following its initial announcement back in August, the developers of Q.U.B.E. have confirmed the upcoming sequel’s release date, which comes a lot sooner than players may have anticipated. Toxic Games’ newest title will be headed to consoles and PC on March 13th, according to the game’s social media accounts. Check out the update from today, below:

It’s official! Q.U.B.E. 2 is coming to PC, Xbox One and Playstation 4 on March 13th. Spread the word!#gamedev #UE4 pic.twitter.com/VV6RVzYbtW — Q.U.B.E. 2 (@qubegame) February 12, 2018

Q.U.B.E. 2 is the follow-up to the original 2011 title, putting seven solid years between the first and second games. The player takes on the role of a space archaeologist who is stranded within the ruins of an alien world. After finding a new companion in a distant survivor, the player must navigate their way back home while discovering things about how the alien civilization fell apart. It’s all about solving puzzles and navigating the maze, so while players will get a little assistance from the other survivor, they’re mostly on their own from the very start of the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Something that makes Q.U.B.E. 2 especially unique is its consideration for gamers who experience colorblindness — each color has a symbol that indicates what it is so that players won’t have to worry about those specific difficulties along the way. It also features a full-fledged soundtrack, composed by David Housden, who most notably worked on music for Thomas Was Alone and Monstermind.

But don’t just take our word for it. The title’s listing on Steam highlights various new features, along with what made the first title great when it released:

Master eleven puzzle areas and solve over 80 individual puzzles

Explore diverse environments that expand the Q.U.B.E. world

Experience an all new adventure and brand new characters

Interact with new and improved game mechanics

Original musical score composed by BAFTA nominated composer, David Housden

Full colourblind support, using symbols as a colour aid

Players have about 4 weeks to catch up on the series (though it doesn’t seem especially necessary when it comes to story), which is available for under ten bucks over on Amazon right now.

Q.U.B.E. 2 is set for release on March 13th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.