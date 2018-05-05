New Radical Heights Update Adds Bike Ramps, New Gadget, and Much More

Developer Boss Key Productions has released a brand-new Radical Heights update that not only dishes out a ton of performance improvements, fixes, and tweaks, but adds a healthy amount of new content.

Highlighting the update – the second of its kind – is a brand new gadget (dubbed the scanner), a giant party of new customization options, and bike ramps to do cool tricks off of like the Radical Heights gods originally intended.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Scanner gadget from J.A.N.U.S allows players to temporarily show the last location of enemies within a certain radius on your minimap. Or in other words, show you your next kill.

On the customization front, over 40 new items have been added, including new hairstyles and dances. Further, you can now turn your contestant around to better see what they look like, and of course to bring your styling game to the next level. The customization process has also been consolidated into one area, meaning all you have to do is open your Prize Room to see all the items to customize your contestant and Kill card.

And last – but certainly not least – bike tricks have been ramped up thanks to new ramps that have been placed all around the map, begging for some gnarly tricks.

You can find what’s cookin’ in the rest of the update, as well as media of the above highlights, here.

Looking ahead, Boss Key also laid out a few things that will be coming in future updates. The following was outlined:

ADS sensitivity slider!

ADS and sprint toggle options!

Ammo splitting!

Major changes around the map, new buildings, art passes across many areas!

Major changes to Lustful Pines Campground!

New Game Show event!

Radical Heights is available on PC – for free – via Steam Early Access. Console versions of the game remain up in the air, however, the developer did recently say it is open to an Xbox One version.

More on the Radical Heights below:

Welcome to RADICAL HEIGHTS, a free *X-TREME Early Access* BATTLE ROYALE shooter. Partake in high-stakes battle royale gunplay in a sunny SoCal dome as contestants drive-by on BMX bikes or stalk other contestants from the shadows in search for weapons and prizes…but also CASH that you can bank – win or lose! Whether you spend that cash on righteous customization in your personal prize room or pull it from an ATM to purchase weapons early in the next game — building a wealth of cash is as important as taking down the competition in this irreverent 80s-themed action game show where everyone wants to be rich and famous!