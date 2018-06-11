Rage 2 Extended Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Bethesda’s reveal of the extended trailer was previewed with a performance by Andrew W.K., but after that, Bethesda and Avalanche Studios promised that the game would be playable at the Bethesda booth during E3. For all those who weren’t present during the Bethesda conference and are watching at home, you can catch up on the extended trailer by watching it above.

Bethesda’s Pete Hines couldn’t help but take a jab at Walmart Canada as well during the announcement, the retailer that let loose a massive leak of upcoming video games not long ago. Rage 2 was among the games leaked and added some serious credibility to the list since nobody could’ve really anticipated a sequel to the first Rage game from Bethesda. The publisher embraced the leak though with its own teasers before telling players that they’d see them at E3.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rage 2 has drawn some comparisons to Borderlands in the past with the game’s desolate setting, in-your-face humor, and wild characters that posess an arsenal of creative weapons and colored hair. If you never played the first Rage game and are looking forward to this newest one after this trailer, you can check out more on the upcoming Rage 2 now that the game’s listed on Bethesda’s site with a brief description of what awaits you.

“In the decades following an asteroid’s devastation, most of the earth has become an unforgiving wildland where bloodthirsty factions vie for control of precious resources. Pockets of civilization have emerged to claim their space in the world, but the tentative peace they’ve established is being threatened. RAGE 2 follows Walker, the last Ranger of Vineland, as he fights to survive the chaos of the dystopian world into which he was born. With a wide array of weapons, vehicles and strange powers, Walker sets off to take down the tyrannical Authority. Get your first look at the insane action in the worldwide gameplay reveal trailer below and check out the live action teaser released on May 14 here. RAGE 2 will be launching on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in 2019.”

Rage 2 is scheduled to be released in Spring 2019, but an exact release date has not yet been revealed.