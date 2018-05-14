Rage 2 Being Co-Developed By DOOM Developers And Mad Max/Just Cause Team

Following the massive Walmart Leak debacle, Bethesda officially unveiled Rage 2 today with a debut trailer.

Unfortunately, the trailer provided nothing in terms of information or footage of the game, and that’s because today was basically just the warm-up.

Alongside today’s teaser trailer, Bethesda announced that a gameplay trailer is poised to hit tomorrow, offering up a first-look of the new game. Whether this trailer will be accompanied with additional information on the game — like a release date, plot summary, etc. — remains to be seen.

In the meanwhile, fans have taken it upon themselves to unearth some information on the title, and in the process of digging, surfaced with details on who is developing the game.

Given that Rage — the first game that hit back in 2011 — was developed by id Software (who most recently shipped DOOM in 2016), many assumed that the studio was returning for the second game. And it is, but not by itself. Rage 2 is being co-developed by id Software and Avalanche Studios, best known for the Just Cause series and Mad Max.

Given that Rage is heavily inspired by the Mad Max series (the movies, not the game), this seems like a shrewd decision by Bethesda to bring in Avalanche Studios. While Mad Max was far from a perfect game — and not even considered a good game by many — it had potential, which will hopefully be realized in Rage 2. At the very least, we at least now know Rage 2 will have stellar car combat, the one thing Mad Max got right (or more like absolutely nailed).

The combination of Avalanche Studios expertise in open-world design and iD Software’s expertise in shooting/gameplay sounds like a match made in heaven. If the title manages to secure some decent writers, it could very well be a classic in the making.

Digression aside, shortly after word of the game’s developer got out, the official Rage twitter account provided the following confirmation:

CONFIRMED: @idsoftware and @AvalancheSweden are working together on #RAGE2! Hey marketing, here are a few notes. Can’t blame Canada this time. pic.twitter.com/E38PjUD8Jd — RAGE (@RAGEgame) May 14, 2018

Rage 2 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment, a release date is unknown, but that could be changing tomorrow.