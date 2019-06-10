Rage 2 Rise of the Ghosts DLC, Weekly Content Revealed

Rage 2 has been chugging along since it officially launched earlier this year. Essentially, id Software and Avalanche Studios have taken the first game and improved upon it in nearly every way imaginable. While it wasn’t the most groundbreaking title to arrive this year, it sure has found a place in many gamers’ hearts. That said, during the Bethesda E3 2019 press conference, the developers were able to reveal that there is plenty to come in their wasteland experience in the form of all sorts of goodies. In addition to this, we also received a first look at some upcoming DLC.

Included with the weekly content will be a myriad of “newness,” according to Bethesda Softworks. “A Pilotable Mech? A giant Sandworm? New vehicles? New Cheats? New Game Modes? A new faction!?” These are all things players can expect to encounter throughout their destructive Rage 2 experience.

However, the fun did not stop there. As can be seen towards the end of the video above, there is a new expansion coming to Rage 2. Dubbed Rise of the Ghosts, the upcoming DLC seems to add some rather undead looking baddies to the mix, which should surely add a bit of fun to the wasteland. Of course, one can only image what these fine blue folks are capable of. Only time will tell.

Rage 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Rise of the Ghosts DLC will be arriving later this year, but no specific release date was provided. For more information about the title, here is snippet from our official review:

“Rage 2 is obnoxious, in both good and bad ways. Ultimately though, its outstanding combat is undercut by a presentational tone that felt not only forced and suffocating, but fell completely flat because of writing that ranged from middling to downright cloddish. Rage 2 is an easy recommend to satiate your power fantasy, but if you’re looking for an interesting story or tip-top game design, you aren’t going to find it in this wasteland.”

What do you think about all of this? Will you be jumping back into the Rage 2 wasteland to experience the upcoming weekly content and new DLC? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!