New ‘Rage 2’ Trailer Revealed at The Game Awards

Bethesda revealed a new trailer for its post-apocalyptic sequel Rage 2 on Thursday at The Game Awards.

The trailer showed off more of the creative combat that Rage and soon Rage 2 will be known for with tricked-out vehicles, makeshift weapons, and over-the-top violence filling the post-apocalyptic world.

Bethesda confirmed that it would be present during The Game Awards with a Rage 2 reveal earlier in the week with a teaser shared on Twitter that showed a snippet of the aesthetic and humor that Rage and Rage 2 are known for. Rage 2 wasn’t nominated for any of the accolades during The Game Awards seeing how it’s not out yet and there was no category for games not yet released, but Bethesda suggested its own award category and self-nominated the game for “Best Post-Post-Apocalyptic Western.”

Rage 2’s reveal came in May when a substantial list of games was leaked by Walmart Canada, Rage 2 being a surprise found among other unreleased and unannounced titles. Bethesda embraced the early reveal and dropped a trailer confirming the leak a week later. Months afterwards, Bethesda released an extended look at Rage 2’s gameplay during QuakeCon 2018 with the trailer shown off at The Game Awards being the next big reveal after the August event.

In this particular post-apocalyptic scenario, the end of the world was brought on by an asteroid that nearly wiped out the entire population of the world, and as one of the survivors, you’ll be wading through the carnage in pursuit of The Authority.

“An asteroid has annihilated 80% of the earth’s population, and humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule with an iron fist,” Bethesda said about Rage 2. “As Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland and a threat to their power, you have been robbed of your home and left for dead. Now you’ll have to rage for justice and freedom. With ludicrous vehicle combat, super-powered first-person mayhem, and an open world full of emergent madness, you will tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling sadistic gangs to find the tools and tech needed to crush the oppressive rule of The Authority once and for all.”

Rage 2 is scheduled to release on May 14th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.