Rage 2 Won’t Be a ‘Straight Up Sequel’

Well before the kick-off of its E3 press conference next week, Bethesda revealed that it’s hard at work on a follow-up to its cult classic Rage with co-developers id Software and Avalanche Studios at the helm.

And while we’ll see a lot of the new game during Bethesda‘s showcase, one thing we won’t really see is any major tie-ins with the original game. That’s because Rage 2 will kick off from scratch with new terrain and a new approach though its driving and shooting action will remain intact.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking with Official PlayStation Magazine, id Software studio director Tim Willits noted that “It’s definitely much more than a straight up sequel, because the gameplay and the partnership with Avalanche has really shaped it into something unique and special. It really has been a buddy movie of love working with the Avalanche team and sharing ideas and knowledge.”

As you can see from the trailer (which we included above for good measure), there’s definitely a much more colorful look with the sequel instead of the dusty environments from the first game. This one will feature a bigger variety of backdrops and lands to explore according to Willits. Each one will have distinct personality and different types of people, including various enemies that you’ll be able to take out. What’s more, you can actually make a difference in each world depending on your actions which means a deeper degree of storytelling than the first game managed to offer.

The inclusion of the team behind the Just Cause series has added a new degree of depth to Rage 2 and that’s sure to make it stand out when we check out Bethesda’s showcase in a few days. One thing’s for sure. It’s going to feel good to Rage again.

Here are the game’s features if you missed them the first time around:

WELCOME TO THE SHOOTERVERSE

id Software’s shooter pedigree and Avalanche Studios’ open world prowess is dream-team-made-real for RAGE 2. It’s more than a shooter, more than an open world game – it’s a shooterverse.

THE WASTELAND AWAITS

Seamlessly traverse a vast and varied landscape, from lush jungles and treacherous swamps to sun-scorched deserts in your pursuit of The Authority. The wasteland is massive, and you’ve got the arsenal to fight for every inch.

PEDAL TO THE METAL

From monster trucks to gyrocopters, use an assortment of rugged and wasteland-ready vehicles to speed across the badlands. If you see it, you can drive it.

THE LAST RANGER

Bring the pain using a collection of upgradable weapons, devastating Nanotrite powers, and Overdrive, the ability to push your guns beyond their mechanical limits.

FACTIONS & FOES

Fight against ferocious factions for control of the wasteland, each featuring a rogue’s gallery of madmen, mutants, and monsters hungry for blood.

The game doesn’t have a release date, but Rage 2 will release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC sometime next year.

(Hat tip to WCCFTech for the scoop!)