Rainbow Six Extraction Giving Out Free Stuff Just for Playing

Rainbow Six Siege has been one of the most popular games in the world since its release. Rainbow Six Extraction, a spin-off of Rainbow Six Siege, hasn’t been as lucky. The online co-op multiplayer tactical shooter was released back in January as 2022’s first major release, and it seems to be its first flop. The game was released to middling Metacritic scores in the low 70s, and no one seems to be playing it. As a result, Ubisoft is getting a little desperate and is now using Rainbow Six Siege to get more players to play Extraction.

Over on Twitter, Ubisoft has revealed, via the official Rainbow Six Siege Twitter account, that anyone who has played Rainbow Six Extraction will get a free seven-day booster. If you haven’t played Extract, you still can and then claim the booster afterward. That said, it’s unclear how long this deal is available. No date is provided, so it sounds like this may be a permanent offer going forward to entice Rainbow Six Siege players to jump into Extraction. There’s also no word on how long you have to play Extraction, so presumably, you only have to boot it up once in order to qualify. Again though, this isn’t spelled out one way or another.

Rainbow Six Extraction is available via Amazon Luna, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One. Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It’s also available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

“Rainbow Six Extraction is a solid team-based shooter, with creepy enemies and strong gameplay,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “The game’s Operators are enjoyable to use, even if they don’t quite stand out from one another, and the online multiplayer is a lot of fun when you can partner up with a good team. If you’re looking for a solo shooter that will keep your attention, you might want to steer clear of this one. For everyone else, Rainbow Six Extraction is a fairly enjoyable experience.”