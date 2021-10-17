Rainbow Six Extraction Release Date Seemingly Revealed

Ubisoft has seemingly revealed the launch date for its upcoming co-op shooter Rainbow Six Extraction. Following a delay that transpired earlier this year, Ubisoft had previously only gone as far as to say that the latest entry in the long-running franchise would be releasing in January 2022. Thanks to a new update on Ubisoft’s official website, though, it now seems like we know the exact date within this month that the game will be arriving.

In recent days, Ubisoft seems to have updated its blog post that was shared earlier this summer that revealed the delay for Rainbow Six Extraction. Rather than continuing to merely state that the game would arrive in January 2022, however, the write-up now stated that Rainbow Six Extraction would specifically hit store shelves on January 20. “Rainbow Six Extraction is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, the Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, and Stadia on January 20,” the blog post clearly stated. At this point in time, Ubisoft hasn’t called attention to this release date if it is accurate, so it’s a bit hard to know what to make of this situation.

Given how quickly January 2022 is approaching, it would make sense for Ubisoft to announce the launch date of Rainbow Six Extraction in the very near future. As such, there’s a good chance that this leaked date will end up proving to be accurate. This is especially true onsidering that the way in which the date “leaked” was via Ubisoft’s own website.

In all likelihood, we should receive more clarification from Ubisoft on this matter within the coming days.

