Rainbow Six Extraction Release Date Confirmed

Less than a month ago, Ubisoft updated its official website with a new release date for Rainbow Six Extraction, which is the forthcoming co-op shooter set within the Rainbow Six universe. The release date itself appeared on the website without any further announcement from Ubisoft, though, which made some believe that the date could somehow have been incorrect. Thanks to a new update from the publisher this week, however, this launch date for Rainbow Six Extraction has now been confirmed.

Announced alongside a new trailer, Ubisoft revealed recently that Rainbow Six Extraction will officially be hitting store shelves early next year on January 20. The game will be coming to all PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms and will also boast crossplay, meaning that players can experience Extraction with others outside of their own platform. In addition, Ubisoft also revealed that the title will now be retailing for a lower cost than expected. Specifically, the standard version of the game will only cost $39.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To go along with all of this new information, Rainbow Six Extraction will also feature what Ubisoft is calling a Buddy Pass. Two of these passes will be given to all players who purchase Extraction, with said passes allowing players to invite their friends to experience the game with them. The passes will then allow those who are given the token to play Rainbow Six Extraction for two full weeks without having to buy the game outright. After this period, if a player decides they would like to purchase the full experience, all progress that they have accrued will then transfer over. As a whole, this is a pretty cool way for Ubisoft to try to ensure that it brings in a large number of players to check out Rainbow Six Extraction once it drops.

What do you happen to think about Rainbow Six Extraction based on everything that has been shown so far? Are you going to pick the game up for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message over on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you’d like to chat more.