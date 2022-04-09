Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Alpha Opens Sign-Ups

Ubisoft officially announced Rainbow Six Mobile this week, and though the game only has a broad 2022 release window, we already have a much better idea of when people will actually be able to play the mobile game. That’s because there are already plans in place for a closed alpha that’ll be the first hands-on opportunity the public will get ahead of the game’s release. This closed alpha will take place at some point in the spring which means it’s not very far away whenever it’ll be, and those interested can go ahead and sign up for it now.

Plans for the alpha were laid out in a post over on the Rainbow Six Mobile page that’s been set up on Ubisoft’s site after the game itself was announced. The game will be “starting its first test phase shortly,” Ubisoft said, which further suggests that players won’t have to wait long to try it out.

“Starting this spring, some players will be able to test the work-in-progress version of the game,” Ubisoft said. “We invite everyone to register to the Alpha to have a chance to participate. By registering, you will also automatically be on the list for future testing opportunities and will be first to receive the latest updates, including the dates, territories and requirements for the upcoming tests when the information will be available.”

Hey Operators,



We’ve got information to share about the #R6M Closed Alpha 📝



Check out today’s blog post to get all the intel! 👇https://t.co/cF59wvsQoZ pic.twitter.com/1SfYYD6UL9 — Rainbow Six Mobile (@Rainbow6Mobile) April 6, 2022

You can sign up to be considered for the closed alpha here. After selecting either the iOS or Android platform, you just enter in your Ubisoft account information to finish up. Mobile games, betas, and alphas like this one sometimes come to Android first before iOS, but Ubisoft hasn’t said anything to suggest that’ll be the case with Rainbow Six Mobile. What the publisher did offer was its plans for the alpha and what it hopes to learn from the test run.

“Our goal with the Alpha is to have a limited sample of players testing key features such as core gameplay mechanics, server stability and online infrastructure,” Ubisoft said. “During the test, our dev team will be gathering feedback and suggestions from the testers to help us improve the game experience before the launch. Your input is key to delivering the best player experience! For that reason, we will send surveys to selected participants to make sure we hear from everyone who wishes to support the ongoing development of our game.”

If the fact that this first trial is an alpha wasn’t enough of an indication, Ubisoft confirmed there will be more tests by saying progress earned in this one won’t carry over to the next tests. More information about the closed alpha will be revealed closer to its release, Ubisoft concluded.