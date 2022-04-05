Ubisoft has officially announced Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Mobile, a new free-to-play, first-person shooter video game in the Rainbow Six franchise for mobile devices. Developed by Ubisoft Montreal, the new mobile game features 5v5 PVP in its core game mode, Attack vs. Defense. While no definitive release date for Rainbow Six Mobile has been announced, it is expected to launch in 2022.

How Rainbow Six Mobile actually plays should be relatively familiar to anyone that’s played Rainbow Six Siege as it largely sounds like the former is based on the latter. In the core Attack vs. Defense game mode, attackers try to breach a position defended by, well, defenders. There are destructible walls, floors, and ceilings, and defenders can barricade entry points and generally try to set up traps to prevent attacks from making progress. The two sides rotate each round with winners being declared after a best of three.

In addition to the Attack vs. Defense game mode, several others will be available at launch as well. That includes Secure the Area and Bomb. Rainbow Six Mobile will also include maps from Rainbow Six Siege like Bank and Border, though an exact list of maps has not been announced as of yet. And as expected, players will be able to select from a roster of Operators with their own unique skills, primary and secondary weapons, and gadgets.

As noted above, Rainbow Six Mobile — full title being Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Mobile, as is typical — is set to launch for iOS and Android mobile devices via the App Store and Google Play in 2022. The free-to-play, tactical first-person shooter seems to be largely based on the popular video game Rainbow Six Siege. Interested players can currently sign up for a chance to take part in upcoming tests of Rainbow Six Mobile over on the official website. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Ubisoft in general right here.

