Rainbow Six Siege On Hacking, First Wave of Bans Coming Soon

Online gaming and hacking seems to be synonymous and unfortunately, Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege isn’t exempt from that. The team behind the wildly popular online experience continue to detail their plans on how to deal with in-game cheaters, and their latest update shows off their latest endeavors against the unsavory parts of online play.

“Our next steps to combat cheating has been a priority in both the community and on the development team as of late,” began the latest update from the Ubisoft blog. “As such, we have been working towards the implementation of a few different tactics to bolster our anti-cheat.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

They then delved into the next steps for the company, including a hotfix deployed just today to help combat hacking. They also opened up about the first wave of bans coming soon.

“Over the last couple of weeks, we have increased our internal penetration testing efforts. This will allow us to discover more weak points in our architecture and correct them prior to their exploitation by cheat makers.

Today, we have deployed a hotfix to address one of the hacks that has popped up recently. We have improved our process in a way that allows us to deploy hotfixes on PC once we have a validated hack fix available.”

“Beginning the week of July 16th, we will initiate the first ban wave for players that have been boosted by cheaters. Based on our data, this will impact approximately 600 accounts globally. As a reminder, being boosted by cheaters is a bannable offense under the Code of Conduct, found here.”

The team over at Ubisoft also discussed what they are asking from their PC community, including enabling Two Factor Authentication before joining Ranked play, as well as a few other tech details that they will be revealing in the weeks to come.

They also added, “We are also exploring the viability and feasibility of several features around restrictions of players’ Match Making Rank (MMR). The main one being negating MMR gains and losses from matches where a banned cheater was present. Another option is putting a restriction on skill gap in parties when queuing into Ranked, meaning high ranked players will not be able to queue with low rank players. Reactive measures we are looking into is improved reporting options in-game, and taking legal actions.”

The work is just getting started but Ubisoft promises their players that they are committed to vetting some of the more toxic sides of gaming, including unfair play. We’ll have more details for you in the near future!