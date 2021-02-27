Rainbow Six Siege Director Provides Update on Long-Awaited Feature

✖

Rainbow Six Siege has been out for nearly six years at this point, but one of the game’s most-requested features from fans has yet to arrive. Luckily, for those that were starting to lose hope, Ubisoft has confirmed that it is looking to rectify this feature’s absence, although an exact release date for it has yet to be confirmed.

Specifically, the feature in question is that of crossplay. Given that Rainbow Six Siege is a multiplayer-focused experience, many fans are wanting to be able to play the game with their friends across any platform of their choosing. Ubisoft seems to want this implemented as well, which is why the publisher might soon add it into the game.

Speaking to PC Gamer, Ubisoft game director Jean-Baptiste Halle said that the Siege studio is working on crossplay and cross-progression at this very moment. "We're actively working on cross-progression and crossplay," Halle made clear. "Within the realm of consoles, I think it would be great if PlayStation and Xbox could play together."

Halle went on to then talk about the positives and negatives that crossplay could then bring to Rainbow Six Siege. On one hand, the feature would make matchmaking that much easier and would allow players to get into games faster than ever before. On the negative side, Halle said that those playing on PC via keyboard and mouse would likely have a distinct advantage. “I can see the pros, but I can also see the cons. So, for this one, it's too early for us to communicate,” Halle said.

It’s worth stressing that Rainbow Six Siege isn’t guaranteed to get crossplay just yet, but it sounds like Halle and the team at Ubisoft are very much looking to make it happen. If any sort of official confirmation were to come about in the future, we would obviously keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

Until then, Rainbow Six Siege is of course still playable across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Those on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S can now get in on the action as well.

Would you like to see crossplay finally make its way into Rainbow Six Siege? Be sure to let me know what you think either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.