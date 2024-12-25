Rainbow Six Siege Players Get a Free Operator

Ubisoft is bringing the holiday spirit and celebrating the winter with a festive event update, giving away a free operator in Rainbow Six Siege. The Holiday Pack 2024 runs alongside the Freeze For All event and will give players a free unowned operator, but can be redeemed for a Bravo Pack if the player already owns all operators. This makes it a worthwhile gift for any player in the game. Those looking to fill out their roster or anyone picking up Rainbow Six Siege for Christmas can take advantage of this holiday gift and a grab free character rather than having to grind one out.

The Rainbow Six Siege Holiday Pack 2024 is available to all players starting on Tuesday, December 23, 2024, until Friday, January 3, 2025. Like the previous Holiday Pack 2023, It will give players a random unowned operator or Bravo Pack if they already own all operatives. All players have to do go to the shop and select the claim free gift button to get the Holiday Pack 2024. Clicking on the in-game news post will also take players to the shop to claim the free gift.

Rainbow Six Siege HOliday Pack 2024.

Ubisoft’s other holiday event for Rainbow Six Siege, Freeze For All, is a returning event players will be familiar with. Players will jump into an 8-player free-for-all battle on the Arctic Workshop map competing to be the first to reach 40 kills. Each player has infinite lives and respawns, meaning gameplay will be fast and unrelenting.

A new mechanic, Frozen Souls, has been added this year. According to Ubisoft, “Players you take down now drop a Frozen Soul which you can collect to earn extra points.” Additionally, new limited-time bundles are added for various operators, including Thermite, Mira, and Finka as well other cosmetics for other operators.

If one finds themselves missing these characters and wanting to take advantage of the limited bundles, the Holiday Pack 2024 is a great way to unlock them. The chances are random, but a free attempt at getting an operator for the new bundles isn’t a bad deal. Ones’ chances will increase depending on the number of operators you already have unlocked, so take that into consideration when claiming the Holiday Pack 2024.

Each of the three operator bundles are available for 1,680 R6 Credits while the four enhanced Variants Bundles are available for 1,200 R6 Credits. Additional cosmetics and packs are available to celebrate the Freeze For All event as well, ranging in cost. Collecting all will have operators fully decked out in winter wear and gear and unlock a special limited-time Memento 3D animated weapon skin for Ash and Ram’s R4-C.

Rainbow Six Siege Memento Skin.

Regardless of whether one intends to purchase the premium bundles, logging in to at least get the free Holiday Pack 2024 is worth it. There are also challenges that can be completed to grab more free rewards, further incenting players to log in and play during the holidays. Grab what you can and you may be able to trade them in the Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace.