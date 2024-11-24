Rainbow Six Siege Finally Getting Major Feature 9 Years After Release

Rainbow Six Siege is finally getting one of its most requested features in an upcoming update. Rainbow Six Siege is easily one of the biggest live service games on the market. Ubisoft took one of its longest running, most respected franchises and essentially reinvented it. The series was always a tactical shooter, arguably even more tactical than it is now in some ways, but it balanced single player campaigns with competitive multiplayers that didn’t hold a light to tis competitors like Call of Duty and Halo. Ubisoft was even going to make a totally different game called Rainbow Six: Patriots which would’ve had a really edgy campaign centered around a terrorist plot in the United States, but it was scrapped in favor of Siege.

The game was released in 2015 and was praised for shaking up the FPS genre with a unique multiplayer mode that rewarded planning and strategy. On top of that, it had super destructive environments which allowed players to breach rooms that had the objective in it or even blow open floors to shoot at people beneath them. It empowers the player to be a bit creative and has led to a game that hasn’t wavered whatsoever. It’s become immensely popular and opened the door for a Rainbow Six film with Michael B. Jordan. However, it released before the gaming ecosystem embraced crossplay. It has since allowed players to play with different consoles, but PC is locked to its own player pool. Soon, that will change.

Ubisoft has confirmed it will finally allow PC players to play with console players just nine years after the launch of Rainbow Six Siege. Fans have been begging for this for years, but Ubisoft and even some other players pushed back against the idea. Given the game is built around combat that is all about precision, PC players have a natural advantage. The smooth movement that comes from a mouse is impossible to replicate with a controller, so PC players can dominate console players. With that said, full crossplay will be added to Rainbow Six Siege on December 3rd.

If a squad has a PC player in it, players will be in the PC matchmaking pool. Similarly, console players playing Ranked with PC players will have a different progress rank exclusive to the PC pool, so you don’t have to worry about your console rank being impacted in a significant way. Of course, there is a concern that PC cheaters could impact the console experience, but it sounds like it is pretty easy to avoid PC players. It’s very optional and you probably won’t have a worse experience by opting out.

Only time will tell if this works out in a way that pleases everyone. It’s smart for Ubisoft to make it so console players are in the PC pool, as opposed to the other way around. It ensures that only people who want to play with PC players are doing so, as opposed to having it forced upon them. This could breathe new life into Rainbow Six Siege and allow more people to enjoy the game, as they can play with all of their friends instead of just some of them. Given the game is about to enter its tenth year, it’s unclear how long Ubisoft plans to support Rainbow Six Siege. There are rumors of a new Rainbow Six game in the works, but nothing is officially known.