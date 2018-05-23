Rainbow Six Siege Will Soon Get PS4 Pro and Xbox One X Enhancements

For the past few years, Ubisoft has been providing strong support for its hit multiplayer game Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, introducing a number of new maps, operators and other content to the game. Since then, it’s seen millions of players join the party, taking on teams with the ultimate goal of survival.

But there has been one area where the game has fallen behind a little bit — visual presentation. Not to say that it looks bad or anything, but some fans have been curious as to when the game would be getting an update to look better than ever on Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro. Thankfully, you won’t have to wait too much longer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The company has recently confirmed that enhancements for these consoles will finally arrive this June alongside its highly anticipated Para Bellum update. With them, the Xbox One X version will be able to run at a stunning 1728p resolution; and the PlayStation 4 Pro edition won’t be too shabby sitting at 1440p.

Expect this resolution to be scaled properly so that the frame rate for Siege remains completely intact, so you won’t have to worry about a lapse in performance as the graphics work overtime.

We’ve been talking about the Para Bellum update for some time, with bits and pieces of the update being shown off. This includes a new map, gadgets and more — just the thing to get fans excited for what’s coming up. It will also include the following buffs:

Deployable Bullet Proof Cameras

New Counter Defuser Animation

Dropshotting Adjustments

Weapon Sight Misalignment Adjustments

New Observation Tool Management

Operator Speed Adjustments

Echo Buff

Clubhouse Map Buff

Those of you that can’t wait for June to roll around to give the new update a try don’t really have to. The content is available on test servers in the PC version, though Ubisoft does note that “a consistent gameplay experience is not guaranteed on the Test Server.” So try at your own risk sort of thing. But at the very least, it’ll give you an idea of what’s coming up.

We’ll give you the heads up when the update is live!

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.