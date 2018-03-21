Rumor: Dataminers Find Details On Rainbow Six Siege’s New Italian Operators

Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege is drawing major attention right now, with its highly tactical – and wildly entertaining – multiplayer. Not to mention its temporary cooperative mode Outbreak, which is currently making the rounds over the next couple of weeks.

But it looks like some new operators will soon be joining the game to make things more interesting. According to VG247, some dataminers have managed to dig up information on a couple of new soldiers that will be joining the game, including a video that details who may be coming.

The video, which can be seen below, discusses the newest operators, named Alibi and Maestro, as well as what they'll be bringing to the party.

To start, Alibi can use holographic images of herself to throw off opponents, enabling her to sneak around to another position. It kind of works on the same level as, say, Halo: Reach's classic hologram ability. She could be the perfect soldier for those of you looking for something distraction-based when confusing and hunting down enemies.

Then there's Maestro. There's an image in the video that indicates some sort of "barrage" technique, and he appears to have a few shotgun shells on his person, along with a bandolier. This could indicate some kind of defense position, with a third gun to be utilized as his specialty. He might also have quick reloading ability, perfect when you're under fire against opponents. There's also a possibility that the shells he's carrying are of the explosive variety.

Ubisoft hasn't said anything officially about these new characters, nor about the credibility of the leaked video, so we note that you should probably take these with a grain of salt, despite it looking pretty official. If anything, the publisher is likely to confirm these characters once the current Outbreak event comes to a close, so it can keep players engaged in their forthcoming rounds of Siege.

We'll see what the company announces in the weeks ahead, but, considering that the game is still incredibly popular, we can probably expect a lot of new Rainbow Six Siege content, including these two new operators.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.