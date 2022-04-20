Rainbow Six Siege Gets First New Map in Years

Rainbow Six Siege has gotten new map experiences over the years with older maps updated and refreshed, but the tactical game hasn’t gotten a truly new map in some time. That’s now been fixed, however, with the release of Emerald Plains, the first new map to come to the game during its seventh year of content. The map is just one part of the latest Year 7 release, too, with another set of patch notes accompanying it to show how all the different Operators and other systems have been changed.

If you’ve been keeping up with all the teases and reveals of new content to come which usually align with the game’s esports events, you’ll likely have already seen a bit of Emerald Plains. It’s a three-story country club consisting of two main floors and then the roof set in a sprawling, scenic countryside location in Ireland.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who like to know all the ins and outs of different maps or those who just want to give Emerald Plains a once over before playing on it for the first time, you can do so by checking out the page for the map that’s been set up over on the Siege site. It includes the text overview of the Demon Veil Operation map found below as well as some blueprints to show the layouts of the three stories it consists of.

https://twitter.com/Rainbow6Game/status/1516446707176849421

“Experience the rolling hills of Northern Ireland in the Emerald Plains country club and private ranch,” the overview of the map said. “The two floors on this map are very distinct—with a modern bottom floor contrasting against the classic style of the manor’s upper floor—in order to emphasize clear call outs and orientation landmarks.”

Emerald Plains is accessible in the Ranked, Unranked, Quick Match, Team Deathmatch, Newcomer and Lone Wolf PvE map playlists.

While those who’ve been waiting for a new map to finally release will no doubt be happy that it’s finally hear, you can be happier still knowing that more maps are on the way, too. The roadmap released by Ubisoft in February showed the plan for Year 7 which included one Team Deathmatch map in Season 2 and one Competitive map in Season 3.

Emerald Plains is now available in Rainbow Six Siege, and you can check out everything else that’s new in the latest update by reading through these patch notes.