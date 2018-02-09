Rainbow Six Siege: New Outbreak ‘Briefing’ Trailer Gives New Look at Terrifying Monster

Ubisoft has been on a slow-burn promotional kick leading up to Season 3 of Rainbow Six Siege, and this newest season will feature an exciting new co-op game mode called Outbreak. Over the past few weeks we’ve been learning more about this survival mode and the enemies we will be facing, but it wasn’t until today, in this new trailer, that we got to stare one of them in the face. In short, it’s pretty terrifying. Check out the new trailer above, and you’ll see one of these aliens for a brief moment at the 27-second mark.

Holy crap. At first we thought this was going to be a zombie mode, and we were pretty excited. Then we learned that we would be facing an extraterrestrial threat, and we calmed down a bit because, come on, aliens are never scarier than zombies, right? Wrong. If all of the alien monsters look like that, or even remotely close to that, this is going to be a terrifying experience.

If you keep watching, it looks like this is just one variant of the alien monsters we’ll be facing. In the seconds following the screenshot we highlighted above, we see bigger, darker monsters with thicker and more jagged bodies. We assume that, just as we have different operators with different specialties and weaknesses, we’ll also see alien variants with different strengths and vulnerabilities. It will be up to you, of course, to figure out how to deal with them, and we’re willing to bet that they won’t be very patient while you figure it out.

The basic setup is as follows, from the official Ubisoft blog: “Lion and Finka will be joined by Smoke, Ying, Buck, Kapkan, Ash, Doc, Tachanka, Glaz, and Recruit as playable Operators sent to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. The town has come under attack from extraterrestrial parasite – called the Apex – that has transformed much of the local population into horrific creatures, forcing the government to set up a quarantine zone around the town and prevent the spread of the parasite. A team of three Operators will be tasked with not only entering the quarantine zone, but also destroying the infestation at its source.”

Ubisoft has promised additional details about Outbreak and about Season 3 generally at this year’s Rainbow Six Invitational Finals, which will be streaming on February 18 and 19. We’ll keep you updated with details as we procure them.