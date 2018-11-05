‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Devs Remove Blood, Sexual Content, and Gambling from Game, Players Aren’t Happy

Following a recent announcement from Ubisoft that they were going to making some “aesthetic changes” to their ever-popular Rainbow Six Siege title before the game expands into more Asian territories, players are now starting to see how much censorship is starting to take place. To say that the community is upset about the recent rework is an understatement.

It all started with the latest developer update and its explanation of the recent rework, “We want to explain why these changes are coming to the global version of the game, as opposed to branching and maintaining two parallel builds.”

They added, “By maintaining a single build, we are able to reduce the duplication of work on the development side. This will allow us to be more agile as a development team, and address issues more quickly.

“Having the same people working on a singular global version of the game ensures we only need to do the work once. In addition, we can guarantee that any future changes are aligned with the global regulations we are working towards.”

They then promised the changes won’t change the “core” of the game, though it seems many players disagree.

Below are some of the changes regarding blood, gambling, and sexual content:

Since the shared changes, players have been taking to the game’s subreddit to share their complaints about the changes. This confusion and frustration only grew when a Ubisoft Community Manager took to the forums to explain, “we do recognize and understand that for some elements, it is not possible to have a completely global build. Thus, there will be some things that are split build-wise”. It also noted that this region-locked, branched build “would not engage with our existing player base,” which seems to directly contradict the original statement.

With the conflicting messages about the aesthetic changes, many are wondering if this was even necessary, though Ubisoft has yet to address the backlash at this time. Though it does appear to be just visual changes, the “completely global build” being “not possible” has many players thinking otherwise.

What are your thoughts on the changes? Do you think the Community Manager might have misspoke, or did Ubisoft misrepresent their future goals? Sound off in the comment section below!