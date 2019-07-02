Rainbow Six Siege’s Wild West Showdown Event Is Now Live

There’s a new event that’s now live in Rainbow Six Siege, and instead of battling it out within complex layouts from maps around the world, players will find themselves fighting on a new Wild West map. The event is called “Showdown” and puts players on the Fort Truth map where they’ll have to side with either The Law or The Lawbreakers. You’ll face off in 3v3 fights, but you only have certain weapons at your disposal.

Rainbow Six Siege’s event is officially underway as of July 2nd and will be live until July 16th. The trailer above gives you an overview of what the event is like, but if you’re looking for the finer details, Ubisoft’s Showdown landing page does a better job of explaining. Fort Truth is a 3v3 map where only two weapons are allowed, though you’ll still have access to certain gadgets.

“Today, you get to shape the Legend of Fort Truth, a brand new 3v3 Secure Area map created specifically for this event,” Ubisoft’s page said. “Your posse of three will face off against another trio to overtake the ruins of Fort Truth and its mountain of gold. But don’t forget the golden rule: only BOSG.12.2 and Magnum LFP586 are allowed in this here shootout.”

The game mode also employs what Ubisoft refers to as “tactical realism” which means you won’t have some of the luxuries the main game offers. This includes the removal of the HUD components for a player’s health, ammo, and their crosshair, so your aim will have to be swift and precise without any assistance to stay alive in Showdown.

Certain Operators make up the two teams with five characters each on the side of The Law and The Lawbreakers (the latter is also called the “Graveltop Gang”). Those various characters are divided into the lists shown below:

The Law

Erik “Maverick” Thorn

Eliza “Ash” Cohen

Emmanuelle “Twitch” Pichon

Vicente “Capitão” Souza

Timur “Glaz” Glazkov

Graveltop Gang

Aria “Alibi” de Luca

Jalal “Kaid” El Fassi

Taina “Caveira” Pereira

Adriano “Maestro” Martello

Julien “Rook” Nizan

Prove your mettle and enter the Showdown Throwdown contest! Submit your best Showdown plays from July 2-9. 🔫 Make big plays

☠ Pick your side: #TheLaw or #GravelTopGang

🤠 Tag @rainbow6game to submit

🏆 10 winners = Showdown Collection Contest Details > https://t.co/KxcuZjJpTZ pic.twitter.com/0PkoJkiBqw — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) July 2, 2019

For anyone who cares to enter, there’s also a contest going on that’ll award 10 players with the full collection of cosmetic items from Showdown.

The Showdown event is now live in Siege and will be available until July 16th.