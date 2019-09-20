Rainbow Six Siege Update Released, Here’s What’s New

Rainbow Six Siege players have now gotten their first post-Operation patch following the release of Operation Ember Rise. That Operation added two new Operators to the game, and this follow-up patch tweaks one of the new characters to resolve a griefing problem which made itself evident after the Operation’s release. Various other bugs have also been resolved.
Ubisoft announced the release of the update which arrived on the PC platform after some brief maintenance. At the time, a console update was said to be coming shortly afterwards.
The patch notes for this update began with one of the game’s newest characters. Goyo is one of the new Operators introduced in the latest Operation, but the character’s unique gadget was causing problems that have now been resolved.
You can see the full patch notes below to take note of everything that’s been changed.
GAMEPLAY
- GOYO
- Hostage is now immune to fire (both Goyo’s Volcan and Capitao)
- To prevent incidences of team griefing towards Goyo under the RFF system, we’ve decided to make hostage immune to fire.
- RFF SQUAD MANAGEMENT
- We have now expanded the RFF system to squads. If players of the same squad damage or TK other team members, RFF will be activated for all members of that squad.
BUG FIXES
- FIXED – Crashing issues on PS4
- We are also in the midst of investigating crashing issues reported for PC and XBONE as well, and will update when we have more.
GAMEPLAY
- FIXED – Player exploit to vote on themselves when a Vote Kick is triggered and they are the ones being kicked
- FIXED – If player crouches or goes prone and then falls, their upwards view can be obstructed by their character model.
LEVEL DESIGN
- BORDER
- FIXED – Operator’s shield clips through the wall at 2F Offices on Border
- COASTLINE
- FIXED – Inconsistent wall destruction in 2F hallway on Coastline
- FORTRESS
- FIXED – Players can barricade a door behind the boxes in 1F Hannam Hallway of Fortress
- FIXED – Flickering wall texture in EXT Garden Path of Fortress
- FIXED – Small texture gap on Central Stairs of Fortress
- FIXED – Players can clip through the ceiling domes in Fortress
- FIXED – Misaligned wall in 2F Bathroom on Fortress
- KAFE
- FIXED – Missing visual texture on walls in 3F Cigar Lounge on Kafe.
- PLANE
- FIXED – Mira’s black mirror can clip through an unbreakable surface if deployed at the West wall of 2F Staff Section on Plane.
USER EXPERIENCE
- FIXED – Level skybox sometimes visible when loading in on the first boot
- FIXED – Stat tracking issues when using Twitch drones to destroy gadgets
- FIXED – Various minor visual cosmetic fixes on headgears and uniforms.
- FIXED – Phone reset animation plays on the wrong side when getting a call from Dokkaebi.
- FIXED – [Caster] Operators are detected on the basement level instead of the first floor in spectator mode.