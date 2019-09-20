Rainbow Six Siege Update Released, Here’s What’s New

Rainbow Six Siege players have now gotten their first post-Operation patch following the release of Operation Ember Rise. That Operation added two new Operators to the game, and this follow-up patch tweaks one of the new characters to resolve a griefing problem which made itself evident after the Operation’s release. Various other bugs have also been resolved.

Ubisoft announced the release of the update which arrived on the PC platform after some brief maintenance. At the time, a console update was said to be coming shortly afterwards.

The patch notes for this update began with one of the game’s newest characters. Goyo is one of the new Operators introduced in the latest Operation, but the character’s unique gadget was causing problems that have now been resolved.

Scheduled maintenance today for Y4S3.1 PC only, Console update will be confirmed and announced ASAP.

9:00 EDT / 13:00 UTC Goyo and Hostage friends again.🤝

Squad based RFF.⛔

PS4 Crashing.☠️

General bug fixes✔️ Full Y4S3.1 patch notes here: https://t.co/UTycDqFoHq pic.twitter.com/2YVHmHBExD — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) September 19, 2019

You can see the full patch notes below to take note of everything that’s been changed.

GAMEPLAY

GOYO Hostage is now immune to fire (both Goyo’s Volcan and Capitao) To prevent incidences of team griefing towards Goyo under the RFF system, we’ve decided to make hostage immune to fire.

RFF SQUAD MANAGEMENT We have now expanded the RFF system to squads. If players of the same squad damage or TK other team members, RFF will be activated for all members of that squad.



BUG FIXES

FIXED – Crashing issues on PS4

We are also in the midst of investigating crashing issues reported for PC and XBONE as well, and will update when we have more.

GAMEPLAY

FIXED – Player exploit to vote on themselves when a Vote Kick is triggered and they are the ones being kicked

FIXED – If player crouches or goes prone and then falls, their upwards view can be obstructed by their character model.

LEVEL DESIGN

BORDER FIXED – Operator’s shield clips through the wall at 2F Offices on Border

COASTLINE FIXED – Inconsistent wall destruction in 2F hallway on Coastline

FORTRESS FIXED – Players can barricade a door behind the boxes in 1F Hannam Hallway of Fortress FIXED – Flickering wall texture in EXT Garden Path of Fortress FIXED – Small texture gap on Central Stairs of Fortress FIXED – Players can clip through the ceiling domes in Fortress FIXED – Misaligned wall in 2F Bathroom on Fortress

KAFE FIXED – Missing visual texture on walls in 3F Cigar Lounge on Kafe.

PLANE FIXED – Mira’s black mirror can clip through an unbreakable surface if deployed at the West wall of 2F Staff Section on Plane.



USER EXPERIENCE