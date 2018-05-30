‘Rampage’ Home Release Date Revealed

After tearing up the box office over the past couple of months, the video game-to-film adaptation for Rampage featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is making its way to home video.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced that the film will release to 4K Ultra-HD Blu-Ray, Blu-Ray, DVD and Blu-Ray 3D starting July 17. Those that prefer the Digital HD or Movies Anywhere version can pick it up earlier starting June 26.

The film did okay on the box office front, making $413 million to date thus far in worldwide grosses. Not too bad for an adaptation of a 1980’s video game. But now it’s sure to find some second footing on home video.

Here’s the film’s synopsis in case you missed it:

“In 1993, a breakthrough new technology gave scientists a path to treat incurable diseases through genetic editing. In 2016, due to its potential for misuse, the U.S. Intelligence Community designated genetic editing a “Weapon of Mass Destruction and Proliferation.”

Johnson stars as primatologist Davis Okoye, a man who keeps people at a distance but shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent, incredibly rare albino silverback gorilla who has been in his care since he rescued the young orphan from poachers. But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry mutates this gentle ape into a raging creature of enormous size.

To make matters worse, it’s soon discovered there are other similarly altered animals. As these newly created super creatures tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with discredited geneticist Kate Caldwell (Naomie Harris) to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend.”

As for the extras that fans can look forward to, you can see them below.

Not A Game Anymore – From arcade sensation to movie monster epic, we explore how the Midway video game inspired the filmmakers to create the ultimate disaster film.

Gag Reel – Hilarious outtakes and mishaps captured during production.

Deleted Scenes – Deleted scenes that barely missed the final theatrical cut.

Rampage – Actors in Action: Strap in for a wild ride as Dwayne Johnson, Joe Manganiello and the cast prepare for the film’s demanding stunts and explosive set pieces.

Trio of Destruction – Follow the innovative design team and the artists at Weta Digital as they bring to life the biggest and baddest monsters for the film’s climactic battle royal.

Attack on Chicago – Director Brad Peyton reveals the challenges of filming on-location in Chicago and turning digital destruction into a cinematic reality.

Bringing George to Life – Discover the wonder of what it’s like to be a gorilla, as movement coordinator Terry Notary teaches actor Jason Liles how to move, behave and become “George.”

It sounds like it’s going to cater to fans of the video game as well as monster movies in general. It should make for quite the breezy summer movie experience if you missed out on it in theaters.

