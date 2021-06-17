Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart developer Insomniac Games has released a new patch for the recently released video game that "improves general game stability and addresses some known issues." The new version, 1.001.003, is available now, and while it does not sound like the beefiest update in the world, making an already stellar video game that much better is never frowned upon.

Here are the full patch notes for the new Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, straight from the source:

Improved general game stability

Prevented players from getting stuck if a weapon video does not play

Addressed an issue where the player could become stuck during the Phantom chase

Addressed an issue where Rivet could spawn without the hammer

Addressed an issue where Rivet could become stuck after collecting Zurpstones in Challenge Mode

Various additional fixes

Disabled automatic 120 Hz display output in Performance modes Prior to this update, if "Enable 120 Hz Output" was set in the system settings, using the Performance RT or Performance mode would auto-detect a 120 Hz-capable display and use a 120 Hz output mode. While this did not change the game's frame rate, it did reduce input latency by ~8 ms. However, entering this mode introduced visual compatibility issues with some displays that we didn't feel comfortable imposing automatically on players. We're exploring ways to re-introduce this input latency reduction feature in a future update.



If you are still on the fence about Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, it might be of interest to you that ComicBook.com's Logan Moore gave the PS5 title a perfect 5 out of 5 score in his review. "Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is easily the best game that the PlayStation 5 now has to offer," the review reads in part. "From top to bottom, it offers an experience that is practically faultless and keeps you from ever wanting to put the controller down. Not only is Rift Apart itself superb, but as a showcase for what the PS5 is capable of, it’s likely the best example we have seen so far and continues to verify that Insomniac Games is one of the best studios in the world."

As noted above, the new Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart update is now available. As for the video game itself, it is currently available exclusively on the PlayStation 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart right here.

Have you had a chance to play Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart yet? Are you at all excited about the new update?