Ready or Not Censors Controversial Content for Console Release

Ready or Not is getting an update that will censor both the console and PC versions of the game. Ready or Not is one of the most beloved tactical shooters on PC, as it is a co-op focused game that allows players to fill the shoes of SWAT officer and clear houses, buildings, and other areas to free hostages and take down bad guys. It’s a remarkably tense game and one that has been demanded by console players for years now. However, developer VOID Interactive has never made a console game and Ready or Not has a lot of complex controls/is a pretty demanding game performance-wise, so it wasn’t an easy thing to do. Even other games like Arma Reforger have struggled with this.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With that said, Ready or Not is coming to Xbox and PS5 on July 15th after much anticipation. The console version will come with all of the released content for the game and there’s even a deluxe edition that will give players access to future DLC as it releases. The console release of Ready or Not does come with a hefty price tag of $49.99 for a game that has been out for years, but nevertheless, it will still likely be a big hit and a game that only grows its player base with future sales. However, some fans of the game may be a bit annoyed over a new piece of news.

Ready or Not Censors Nudity, Illicit Child Content, and More For Console Release

ready or not

Ready or Not developer VOID Interactive has confirmed that the game will be censored on both consoles and PC to meet standards held by Sony and Microsoft. Although Ready or Not is rated M and there is nudity/extreme violence in a lot of games, the context of all of that in this game is likely viewed differently by the platform holders. The reason the PC version has to also be censored is because it creates parity with the console versions and therefore ensures there won’t be unique bugs created for one version with future updates and ensures players see the same stuff when playing crossplay.

“If the in-game assets were not the same it would make crossplay unusable; the game content must be equal or basically equal for multiplayer to work,” explained the developer. “Different versions of assets affects multiplayer replication, which is the ability for the server to understand what’s happening in-game and host players in the same lobby/server.”

Ready or Not‘s console release will also be making slight adjustments to nudity by covering up certain civilians and one suspect, toning down character art involving torture, and making it so players can’t dismember characters after they have already died. Gore hasn’t actually been changed, it just can’t happen once someone is dead. Similarly, Ready or Not has removed images/assets that implied illicit and illegal acts against children, but there’s enough context clues that players will still be able to easily understand what’s happening in the game.

VOID claims that the changes are small enough that most people wouldn’t even know without it being pointed out, but wanted to be transparent with their players. Ready or Not is a pretty dark game that deals with some heavy subject matter, even featuring a level with a school shooting. The fact that is able to make it in there should indicate the core experience has remained untouched, but there were some details that were a bit too intense for Microsoft and Sony to allow on their consoles.

What do you think of Ready or Not‘s censorship? Let me know in the comments below.