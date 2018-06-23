It Appears ReCore 2 Is Not In Development

For all of you 28 and a half ReCore fans still out there, I have some bad news: it appears a sequel isn’t in development.

In addition to aiding in the ongoing development of Fortnite, developer Armature Studios is said to have two games in development, both originals titles, and neither ReCore 2.

Word comes way of Reddit user Sargento_Osiris who posted an apparent screenshot of an email from Armature Studios, where the Texas-based developer confirms that it isn’t working on a sequel to 2016’s middling action-adventure game.

While Armature Studios isn’t working on ReCore 2, it does have some projects in the work, specifically two new original games. Beyond there mere existence, there is no details on either of these projects.

It’s worth noting that while Armature Studios isn’t working on ReCore 2 that doesn’t mean Microsoft didn’t farm it out to another studio, though this seems unlikely when you combine the game’s lack of success on the market and its middling to poor critical reception.

Besides, ReCore isn’t exactly the type of game that you try and desperately field out to a new developer. If we ever get a sequel — which we likely won’t — it will probably come way of Armature Studios, and on the back of some exciting ideas for the series, because as is, I’m sure Microsoft isn’t very eager to hear pitches for a straight up sequel to the game.

For those that don’t know: ReCore is an Xbox One and PC game that hit back on September 13, 2016. While its initial reveal at Microsoft’s E3 2015 presser garnered considerable attention and excitement, by the time it released the following year people had grown largely skeptical on the game. And the skepticism was well-earned, as it released to a very poor 58 on Metacritic, slammed for its quality and for feeling like a completely unfinished product that was rushed onto the market.

Let us know in the comments below if you ever think we will see ReCore 2, or any take on the series ever again. Can the series be salvaged? Has ReCore ruined the Armature Studios name for the foreseeable future?