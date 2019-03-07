Here’s How To Get Free Gold in ‘Red Dead Online’ And Free Cash In ‘GTA Online’

In an attempt to get more Rockstar Social Club accounts secure, Rockstar Games is offering free rewards for those that activate 2-step verification.

If you add 2-step verification to your account, you will recieve $500,000 in your GTA Online account and 10 Gold Bars in your Red Dead Online Beta account. Further, additional future benefits for both will given out for those with 2-step verification as well, though when this will happen specifically, isn’t disclosed.

Add 2-Step Verification to your Social Club account (if you did it, no need to do it) to receive:

– GTA$500,000 in your GTA Online account

– 10 Gold Bars in your Red Dead Online Beta account

Of course, if you already have 2-step verification, then you’ll receive these rewards without having to do anything.

As you may know, there’s been a problem for awhile with Social Club accounts getting hacked, and so this seems like Rockstar Games trying to address this by alluring people with free goodies to get them to sign-up for 2-step verification, which drastically decreases your chances of your account getting hacked.

Anyway, if you don’t already have 2-step verification, but are enticed by this new free offering, then click here to find out how to activate the security feature on your account.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PC or Nintendo Switch port, however, while the latter seems very unlikely, the former has leaked multiple times, suggesting it’s already in the pipeline and coming soon. For more coverage on the critically-acclaimed open-world western, click here.

Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto V is available for the same systems, plus last-gen consoles and PC. For more coverage on it, then click here.

