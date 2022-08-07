Red Dead Online's Lack of Updates Addressed by John Marston Actor Rob Wiethoff

Red Dead Online's funeral has been acknowledged by John Marston actor Rob Wiethoff. Red Dead Online launched in 2018 shortly after the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 and was meant to be a spiritual successor to GTA Online. It had all of the right pieces for something great, offering a much more immersive online experience that focused on role-playing in a way that GTA Online didn't. Sadly, after what felt like only a handful of significant updates over a few years, the game stopped receiving any kind of major updates. Fans started to grow concerned about what the future of the game looked like and began to become annoyed by the lack of communication from Rockstar Games.

Earlier this summer, Rockstar confirmed it would not be releasing any more big updates for Red Dead Online in order to focus on the development of Grand Theft Auto 6. Once this news was announced, Red Dead Online players held a "funeral" for the game within the game. In a recent interview with Dan Allen Gaming, John Marston actor Rob Wiethoff spoke about the matter and stated that he understands why fans are upset, but thinks this will allow Rockstar the opportunity to create something new that they will also love.

"I will say this, I don't like it that people aren't getting what they want," said Wiethoff. "I don't like that because if people are really enjoying something and they want more of it, I would love for everyone to have whatever they want. I guess the other way you have to look at this, whatever it is Rockstar is doing, and you know they're doing something huge... you're going to fall in love with that too. You're in a situation where you're upset because something you love right now, you feel is being taken away from you or not being continued the way you want it to be. But if it wasn't so great in the first place, you wouldn't love it the way that you do. You gotta be patient! Let them do what they do and you're going to be blown away again. That's the way it goes!"

Rockstar has already confirmed that they are using the resources that would have been allotted for Red Dead Online and moving them to Grand Theft Auto 6. Only time will tell what that game looks like, but it does sound pretty interesting already. Reputable reports suggest players will return to Vice City in GTA 6 and play as a Bonnie and Clyde-esque pair of criminals. The game will also reportedly be updated over time to feature new cities and missions, but that's really all we know.

