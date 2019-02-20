‘Red Dead Online’ Update Adds New Showdown Modes, New Gear, And More

Red Dead Online has a new update coming next week and it adds a whole lot more fun to the wild, wild west. From new Showdown Modes, to Free Roam Events, and even new gear for characters to equip, Rockstar continues to expand on Red Dead Redemption 2’s online feature to make it better before its full release.

The upcoming update is set to go live on February 26th and will also host new weapons, clothing options, and emotes for players to enjoy. Of course, the online mode is still in beta so the latest patch will also include technical improvements as well to improve overall quality of life.

As far as new gameplay goes, Rockstar tells us “New additions will include the Fool’s Gold Free Roam Event, where players will compete to control an equal parts gaudy and protective suit of Golden Armor. Fight to take down the armor wearer to earn points and claim it as your own, then turn the tables and earn points for kills while wearing the armor.”

They added, ?”Competitive Challenges gets a fresh catch with Fishing Challenges. Fishing Challenges are broken out by type, opt in to the challenge and you’ll receive all the equipment necessary to compete including the rod as well lures and bait specific to the challenge type, whether it’s crickets for a river challenge, crayfish for the swamp or worms for lakes. Then head to an appropriate body of water to take part – also, you’ll be made safe from the nuisance of trigger-happy outlaws while you are taking the challenge. Catch the highest weight total of fish to win.”

The new Showdown Modes will also challenge players to capture and deliver bags while stealing from others as a means to survive.

As far as new weapons, clothing, and emotes go, “B.D. and Co. is turning out the high grade, high capacity Evans Repeater rifle. The Rare Shotgun is D.D. Packenbush’s latest variation of the powerful double-barreled longarm. Sporting an antique style faded brass finish and an artfully adorned stock. Both weapons will be available via the Wheeler & Rawson Catalogue and local Gunsmiths.

“A wide range of new clothing to further customize your character – from the snake adorned Diamondback Hat to the fur trimmed Rutledge Vest – is also on the way with new Outfits, Jackets, Boots, Coats, Gloves, Hats, Vests and more. In addition to all the clothing that will be available for purchase at your leisure, keep an eye on the shops and the Catalogue for unique special items that will come and go. A variety of new Emotes is also on the way – featuring everything from greets to reactions and taunts.”

PlayStation 4 players will also have first access when it comes to the Open Target Races for horseback riding fun, as well as a first look at the new Jawbone Knife. Everything that hits the PS4 first will eventually make it over to other platforms, but for now – Sony’s got the scoop.

Red Dead Redemption 2 – and its online counterpart – is available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.