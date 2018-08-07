‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Advertising Suggests a New Trailer Could Be Coming Soon

Though we haven’t heard anything new from Red Dead Redemption 2 since the premiere of a trailer back in May, it looks like Rockstar Games is prepping a big push for the forthcoming sequel, based on some promo kits and advertising making the rounds.

First up, a group of certain influencers and journalists (ourselves included) got a promo kit featuring a t-shirt with the word “Redemption” on it, as well as a coffee mug and stickers featuring the game’s logo.

But if you’re looking for more evidence, just take to the streets. A tweet from a user by the name of Tom Caswell recently went up, suggesting some effort is going into advertising for the company.

As you can see from the picture (which is also below), we’ve got some new character posters that show members of the gang that will be featured in the sequel, including original game stars John Marston and Dutch Van der Linde. Though we aren’t given character names, we do see the words “Outlaws for life” above them, along with the game logo and the release date of October 26, 2018.

The one on the left looks to be the villain of the game, as we saw in the previous trailer before he shoots up a train. The other three, including a female character with double pistols, appear to be members of the outlaw group, though that has yet to be confirmed.

“It’s not coming out in October!” – fools. @Cade_Onder pic.twitter.com/f6zr4NlL0r — Tom Caswell @ Please Don’t Make Me Fly Again (@GreatBriTom) August 6, 2018

So what does this mean? The publisher hasn’t said a word yet, but it looks like this could be leading in to the premiere of a new trailer — possibly one that features gameplay for the first time. That would make sense, since the game is just two and a half months out from release. But your guess is as good as ours when it comes to when we’ll see it.

Whatever the case, Rockstar is building up to something, and we can’t wait to see just what it is.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be released on Oct. 26 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.