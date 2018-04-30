Red Dead Redemption 2 Art Book Leaked

An art book for Rockstar’s upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2 has leaked on Amazon ahead of the book’s release that’s still months away.

Spotted first by RockstarINTEL, the Amazon listing that was previously available had a price and details for a product called The Art of Red Dead Redemption II. The listing currently shows a price of $27.30 for the hardcover edition of the book, but the listing has since been updated to remove the name of the book, though Random House is still listed as the book’s author and collaborator with Rockstar alongside a release date of October 30.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the name of the art book and its details have since been removed from the product listing, the description of the book that first mentions Rockstar gives a summary of what Red Dead Redemption 2 is about before detailing what’s inside the book.

“The Art of Red Dead Redemption II is the official visual companion to Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated game release, and is a peek behind the curtain of Rockstar Games and its intensely guaraded approach to the creation of the lush, Old West open-world gameplay,” RockstarINTEL’s captured description reads.

The art book also marks the first time that Rockstar has released an art book for one of the company’s games. The Art of Red Dead Redemption II is said to include storyboards, behind-the-scenes looks at the game’s inner workings, original art, character studies, sketches, screenshots and much more that are included in the game and led to its long-awaited creation.

Amazon was also responsible for leaking the Premium Edition of Grand Theft Auto V, so there was ample reason to believe that the latest leak is accurate as well. Shortly after reporting on the potential art book leak, RockstarINTEL updated the report to say that they’ve spoken to Amazon and received confirmation that the product is real. Further information indicated that the October 30 release date is accurate and that a product image of the book will be coming soon along with the “Unknown” name being changed to the book’s actual name.

The release timing of the book would coincide with the release of the game itself that’s due out in October. According to Rockstar, Red Dead Redemption 2 will be released on October 26 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, so anyone looking to look further into the game should be able to do so a few days later when the art book is released.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.