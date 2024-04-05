Red Dead Redemption 2 Audio Bloopers and More Discovered

Though Rockstar Games are historically restrictive about sharing behind-the-scenes looks at their games, a Red Dead Redemption 2 player has uncovered some bloopers and brief behind-the-scenes moments in the game's audio files. The discovery was shared by YouTube channel Red Dead Redemption Stories in a video that includes the start of a Chapter 2 mission, "A Quiet Time."

The video includes the sounds of a creaking stage as actors move across it during filming with an echo to their dialogue. Additional dialogue that didn't make it into the final cut of the game can also be heard as the actors experiment with dialogue, though a particular standout moment is from Dutch van der Linde actor Benjamin Davis as he makes a mistake in a line and breaks character momentarily with an expletive. As the video's description points out, "Maybe this is the closest to a behind the scenes we get."

It's not the first time Red Dead fans have uncovered removed content, as both significant and minor parts of the game that didn't make it in have been shared online over the years, including additional videos from Red Dead Redemption Stories such as hidden flirty lines from Dutch. As previously stated, this is a rare insight into the Rockstar Games development process, a sentiment echoed by popular Rockstar fan account @videotechuk_ who posted a link to the video along with, "We've never really got close to an internal blooper since Vice City. Huge, huge shout out to Red Dead Redemption Stories for finding this!"

It's not just removed content that's still being discovered by players in Red Dead Redemption 2, as a feature that flew under the radar to many was shared earlier this year, a testament to the scope and depth to the game. It's exactly due to the fact the game is still offering new experiences and discoveries to its fanbase that the nearly six-year-old game has sold over 61 million units.

What's Next for Red Dead?

Whether Rockstar Games will make another entry into the Red Dead Redemption franchise or not is up in the air, though Arthur Morgan's actor Roger Clark is "certain" it will happen. the studio's focus at the moment remains on an upcoming entry to the Grand Theft Auto series, Grand Theft Auto VI, which is reportedly still on-track to release in 2025.

As for Red Dead, the franchise's next new release will come in the form of a book that is set to release later this year, Red Dead's History: A Video Game, an Obsession, and America's Violent Past. Red Dead's History is written by award-winning American history professor Tore C. Olsson who interweaves the plots of the game franchise into the period between 1870 to 1920, exploring how the games fare in terms of recreations of this era of violence in American history. The audiobook for Red Dead's History will be fittingly narrated by Roger Clark.

