Red Dead Redemption 2 and 7 More Hit Games Are Cheaper Than Ever Before

Free Steam games given away all the time, but even after being out for over six years now, Red Dead Redemption 2 has never been free on any platform. And if you can’t get it for free, the next best thing is to get it during the best sale possible which, fortunately for those who haven’t played the Red Dead Redemption sequel yet, is what’s happening right now. Red Dead Redemption 2 has currently dropped down to the lowest price it’s ever reached on Steam, but it’s not alone either. Other massive hits like DOOM and some smaller but still beloved games like Turnip Boy Escapes Tax Evasion are at their lowest prices, too, but not for long.

As is the case with most Steam sales, these games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Subnautica that are supremely discounted right now aren’t necessarily tied to one blanket sale which means that the discounts end on them at different times. That said, if you’re looking for a new game this weekend, here are eight games on Steam that are as cheap as they’ve ever been.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Play video

$14.99 on Steam until February 6th

Starting with the game that needs little introduction, Red Dead Redemption 2 is Rockstar Games’ most recent title barring any kinds of collections or rereleases. Despite it being out for seven years come October, Red Dead Redemption 2 holds up better than ever on the PC platform thanks to PC-exclusive features and a wealth of mods to keep you busy if you get tired of the main story or running down other players in Red Dead Online.

Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition

Play video

$24.99 on Steam until February 6th

Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition is the only version of Nioh 2 that’s on Steam, but that works out anyway considering how cheap it is right now. For reference, Nioh 2 costs $39.99 right now on the PlayStation Store without any sales live, but on Steam, you can get the complete version of Nioh 2 for $24.99 which is also the cheapest it’s ever been.

The Complete Edition for Nioh 2 includes the base game as well as several expansions: The Tengu’s Disciple, Darkness in the Capital, and The First Samurai. Those encompass all the DLCs that have been released for Nioh 2, so it doesn’t get more comprehensive than this at this price.

Lords of the Fallen

Play video

$19.79 on Steam until February 6th

Lords of the Fallen came out back in 2023, so it’s not the newest game, but certainly not old either if you never got a chance to play it before. It’s been on sale from time to time since then, but this is the first occasion that it’s ever dropped to below $20 before on Steam.

While it’s got “Mixed” reviews overall, the revival of the series of the same name is held in high regard as of late thanks to Hexworks cleaning the game up over time. There’s a Deluxe Edition option, too, with more than just in-game extras, but if simple is what you’re after, the base version of Lords of the Fallen can’t be beat at this price.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Play video

$19.99 on Steam until February 6th

RGG Studio keeps pumping out the Like a Dragon games (or Yakuza games, if you still call them that) with each one often just as well received as the last. The next one up is Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii which comes out on February 20th, but if you need something to hold you over until then, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name has you covered now that it’s cheaper than ever before at just $19.99.

Children of Morta

Play video

$4.39 on Steam until February 3rd

Children of Morta may not enjoy the household-name status of something like Red Dead Redemption 2, but that doesn’t by any means suggest that you should overlook it. The 2019 game has several different bundles and add-ons to keep you busy once you’re done with the core experience, boasts strong reviews on Steam, and costs less than what you’d normally have to pay for a coffee since it’s down to just $4.39 right now.

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Play video

$3.29 on Steam until January 26th

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is a lot of things on this list of Steam discounts. It’s the oddball of the lineup for sure by the name if nothing else, but it’s also the cheapest game on the list since it’s just $3.29. Unfortunately for those who like to think on what games they’ll play next, you don’t have much time for this once since it’s part of a “daily deal” discount which means that the sale will end on January 26th. If you think playing as a trouble-making turnip for around $3 sounds interesting, however, it’s best to add this one to your backlog now rather than when the sale ends.

DOOM (2016)

Play video

$3.99 on Steam until January 30th

Perhaps you saw id Software’s newest game, DOOM: The Dark Ages, during the recent Xbox event and had your DOOM interest renewed ahead of its May release date. If that’s the case, DOOM Eternal is the newest DOOM game that’s able to keep you busy till then. That game is on sale, sure, but it’s not as cheap as DOOM from 2016 which is back down to its lowest price ever recorded at $3.99. DOOM Eternal itself is just $7.99, too, so for just over $10, you’ll be set from now until the release of DOOM: The Dark Ages.

Subnautica

Play video

$9.89 on Steam until January 29th

And finally we have another game that’s a standout in the survival genre: Subnautica. While most survival games put you in the middle of a forest somewhere or in some hellish horror scenario, Subnautica subverts by putting players in the middle of a sea expanding every which way, including down. Subnautica 2 is releasing in early access at some point, but until we figure out what’s going on with that game, you can get the original Subnautica for less than $10 so long as you grab it before January ends.