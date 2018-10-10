‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Fan Designs Amazing Dynamic Theme Concept

A PlayStation 4 theme concept creator shared a mockup for a Red Dead Redemption 2 dynamic theme that would work fit perfectly with the game.

Taking the box art for Red Dead Redemption 2 and incorporating it into the theme, Twitter user JAZiAGuess shared a look at the animated theme concept both on Twitter and on Reddit. The dynamic theme concept shows protagonist Arthur Morgan holding a revolver and aiming it towards those in front of the screen in the same pose that he’s featured in on the physical box’s cover art.

Arthur Morgan also stands in front of some of the icons shown on the PlayStation 4’s dashboard, a feature that’s not seen often in the system’s dynamic themes. It’s an effect that was first incorporated into the dynamic Ellie theme for The Last of Us Part II that was released at the end of September and is currently available to purchase. The creator responsible for this Red Dead Redemption 2 theme said that the Ellie theme was what this concept and others that they’ve made are based off.

Unlike The Last of Us Part II’s Ellie theme though, this Red Dead Redemption 2 theme can’t be purchased from the PlayStation Store. The creator said that this isn’t a real theme and is merely a concept of what one could look like. Mockups for Fortnite, Destiny 2 and Marvel’s Spider-Man dynamic themes were made by the same person in the past with none of those being real either, only concepts. They explained that the process of creating a theme to be sold on the PlayStation’s marketplace isn’t a simple one especially when it involves navigating copyright and license issues with games.

But even though this particular dynamic theme concept won’t be happening, that doesn’t mean that those waiting on Red Dead Redemption 2 won’t get a theme for the game. In fact, it seems like a reasonable guess that the game will get its own theme prior to its release. Marvel’s Spider-Man got a dynamic theme leading up to that game’s launch and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 also got its own dynamic theme, both of those available through Sony’s “Countdown to Launch” PlayStation promotion. Given how highly-anticipated Red Dead Redemption 2 is coupled with the fact that it has early access content on the PlayStation 4, it seems like a safe bet that a theme will be seen for it.

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases on October 26th.