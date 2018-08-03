Red Dead Redemption 2 to “Shatter Expectations,” According to Rockstar

We’re excited for the upcoming launch of Red Dead Redemption 2 later this year and what Take-Two Interactive had to say about it during their latest financial conference call just doubled down those hype levels.

Chief Executive Officer Strauss Zelnick was joined with President Karl Slatoff to talk about the new game, and they couldn’t help but to stroke that curiousity a bit about what we can expect regarding competition:

“We’re always worried about the competition and never take anything for granted, never claim success early. We do our best to create phenomenal entertainment and market it effectively, and then we explain what happened. We have enormously high expectations for October with the launch of Red Dead Redemption2. We take the competition seriously and we’re really exited about the release.

I would just note, you don’t need to look back too many years when Holiday seasons were just inundated. People basically released products in the Holiday season and this company performed well. So it all comes down to quality.”

The President also spoke a little bit about Red Dead’s online experience, which will be “all new,” but didn’t share any concrete details about what it actually is and what it will mean to the overall game experience.

But if you think Take-Two is just going to be skating high on their GTA success, you’ve got another thing coming.

Zelnick added, “The nature of our approach and specifically the nature of Rockstar Games’ approach is never to be derivative and always to shatter expectations. My belief is that Red Dead Redemption 2 will shatter expectations and that the online experience also will be extraordinary, but unexpected.

My view is that by their very nature hits are unexpected. That’s the goal. There is an expectation around the table. Of course, there is an expectation of Rockstar Games and there is an expectation on part of consumers, but our job is to exceed those expectations, and fingers crossed, that’s what we’re all setting out to do. We couldn’t predict and we didn’t presume to in regards to Grand Theft Auto V, and we wouldn’t presume to with Red Read Redemption 2. So we’re just hard at work, doing the very best job that we can.”

As for the game itself, Red Dead Redemption 2 releases on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on October 24th!