New Files Suggest Grand Theft Auto Online Will Get Red Dead Redemption 2 Crossover Content

A huge update for Grand Theft Auto Online just dropped today, introducing one of its most complex missions to date – The Doomsday Heist. But along with that, some dataminers have found new content in its files suggesting that something bigger could be coming our way next year – Red Dead Redemption 2 content.

It’s no secret that Rockstar Games has been hard at work on the highly anticipated sequel, which is expected to hit Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in spring 2018. However, it appears that the developer is banking hard on the idea that players will want to check both games out around the same time. That’s a safe bet, considering GTA Online‘s popularity years after it was initially introduced to the market as part of Grand Theft Auto V.

Originally reported by VG247, the files, provided by Twitter users Spider-Vice and Red Dead Network (@reddeadnet) suggest that we’ll be seeing a golden revolver for use within both games. The file for the revolver, seen above, reads as follows:

“Because sometimes revenge is a dish best served six times, in quick succession, right between the eyes. Sign up to the Rockstar Games Social Club to get access to the Double Action Revolver Head Shot Challenge. Beating this challenge will unlock GTA$ and an exclusive variation of the weapon in Red Dead Redemption 2.”

But that’s not all. Several files suggest other additions to GTA Online, including this one for a new character simply known as “Deadhick”, which means we might get another zombie-laden chapter for Red Dead Redemption 2 as well, like Undead Nightmare.

Texture for the “dead hick”, that likely will lead us to the treasure. There are three models for the dead hick, progressively getting more naked as @GuruTadd mentioned in his tweets. pic.twitter.com/Owno9MEmAJ — Spider-Vice (@SpiderVice) December 12, 2017

Going a little further, there appears to be stylish ammo boxes to go along with the golden revolver, which can be unlocked.

#RDR2 “treasure hunt” discovered in the GTA Online game files! We believe hints in-game are going to lead us to this chest and a new double-action revolver, which comes with its own challenge to unlock an exclusive RDR2 reward. Credits: @GuruTadd @TheMagixian @SpiderVice pic.twitter.com/Pg5Bvc4uhO — Red Dead Network (@RedDeadNet) December 12, 2017

Here’s a closer technical look at that revolver, which could be quite the weapon when it comes to mowing down baddies and varmints alike:

The new double-action revolver unlocked in the GTA Online #RDR2 “treasure hunt” comes with its own 50-headshot challenge and will give you a “GTA$ reward and exclusive variation of the weapon in Red Dead Redemption 2”. Credits: @WildBrick142 @SpiderVice pic.twitter.com/SIxHsYiz1u — Red Dead Network (@RedDeadNet) December 12, 2017

And here’s a closer look at that supposed “Treasure Hunt Chest” that will be in the games.

The logo on the GTA Online #RDR2 “treasure hunt” chest is Boles Overland Stagecoach Co., which is similar to what we’ve found referenced before in the Red Dead Redemption 2 screenshots from May 2017. Credits: @SpiderVice @JohnWeazel pic.twitter.com/4aa5j97zO6 — Red Dead Network (@RedDeadNet) December 12, 2017

It’s unknown when Rockstar Games will be confirming this content, but early next year seems like a pretty good time.

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now as part of Grand Theft Auto V, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.