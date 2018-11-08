‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Crashes ‘South Park’ In Latest Episode

Ah, South Park … don’t ever change. The hilariously inappropriate comedy show is always on point when it comes to what’s going on in the world, including the world of video games. With Red Dead Redemption 2 being on everyone’s minds, it’s no surprise that the Western adventure eventually made its way into the Comedy Central show.

The clip talks about another shooting and needing an escape. For many, video games offer that escape and Red Dead Redemption 2’s open-world offers the perfect place to do just that. Unless someone saves of your file, which is what happened in this clip. Progress matters, OK – he didn’t build that house! He didn’t earn it.

Kidding aside, it didn’t take long for the game to make its way into the show, which was to be expected. Any major game out in the market has mosey’d its way over into an episode at one time or another. Or, with games like Fortnite, several times over now.

For those that have yet to play the Western adventure from Rockstar Games, the title is now available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. With perfect scores a cross the board, if you haven’t checked it out for yourself – do it, you won’t regret it.

“Some of you may just be coming in to see how things built up for John Marston. But Red Dead Redemption II is more than that, and Rockstar Games once again lives up to a potential level that we can all aspire to. I hope this one goes on to sell nearly 100 million copies down the road like GTA V has — its tireless development team of former and current employees deserve as much,” reads our full review.

Our own Robert Workman added, “The game as a whole really just stacks up with one great thing after another. I’ve spent a good, long week plowing through what it has to offer and I’m still digging, just to see what surprise will come my way next. The amount of replayability is through the roof, whether you want to create a business enterprise for yourself or your “family,” or just seek getting into trouble with a few shootouts and wagon takeovers. We’ll still be playing for months and finding something — and that’s not even counting the promise that comes with Red Dead Online. Hope you saved some time for that in November.”