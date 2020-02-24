Red Dead Redemption 2’s Controversial “Hot Coffee” Mod Has Been Taken Down

Red Dead Redemption 2’s new and controversial “Hot Coffee” mod has been taken down, presumably as the result of request or demand from Rockstar Games, the makers of the 2018 best-selling and critically-acclaimed open-world western. Previously available on NexusMods, the mod has been made hidden as of today. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear why the creators of the mod have hidden their viral creation, but presumably it involves the aforementioned reason.

For those that don’t know: the mod in question has been making the rounds the past couple of weeks for the homage it pays to the GTA San Andreas mod of the same name, which was one of the most controversial stories in gaming ever. The original San Andreas mod actually took cut content from the game, and added it back into the experience. The cut content in this case being a minigame that took the sex between CJ — the game’s protagonist — and one of his girlfriends, and made it into a mingame. It’s called “Hot Coffee” because in the game said girlfriend invites CJ into her home for some “hot coffee.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Red Dead Redemption 2 version of the mod works pretty similarly to the original mod, allowing players to recreate the minigame via the game’s sex workers. In the actual game, these sex workers help give players baths, but that’s it.

As you may expect, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive were not pleased with the mod, hence why it’s likely been taken down. You can find more information on the situation, courtesy of Bully and Rockstar Games YouTuber, SWEGTA.

Now, typically the aforementioned pair don’t have any issue with mods, but it’s the sexual content of this one that likely has the duo not happy and on the offensive.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of the game coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, but that will almost certainly happen at some point. Hopefully it will be packaged with new single-player content for the game, but this incredibly unlikely.

H/T, PCGamesN.