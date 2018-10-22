‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Map Leaked

A better look at Red Dead Redemption 2’s map has leaked ahead of the game’s release date.

Just days before everyone buying Rockstar Games’ new title can see the map for themselves, an image of the game’s map was shared online to show off its layout. It’s similar to an image people seen prior to Monday’s leak, but while the first leak was quite unverified, this one seems more substantial with the image below apparently coming from the game’s official guidebook. A Redditor shared the post below to the Red Dead Redemption subreddit with a picture of an open book depicting the map from the new game.

Following that leaker’s lead, another user created a separate post with links taking lookers outside of Reddit to see different parts of the map in much greater detail. Points of interest, borders between different areas, and other parts of the setting were seen in a series of six more images. The images show a German guidebook for the game, so while not everyone will be able to translate the marked points around the map, a user who read them all said that people aren’t missing out on much since many of the names aren’t locations that were previously known.

Information on the game’s map has been shared before with a past article apparently containing a spoiler about the contents of the map. Other reports indicated that Red Dead Redemption 2’s map was not only the biggest setting Rockstar Games ever created but was also the most detailed.

Red Dead Redemption 2 leaks were few and far between leading up to the week of release, but Rockstar Games’ new title seems to have a hole in it now with this being not the first, but the second leak revealed in quick succession. While a map is enough to get cartography fans buzzing, a much more exciting look at the game was revealed when gameplay footage leaked online. The gameplay video doesn’t appear to contain any story spoilers, so those waiting for Red Dead Redemption 2 can scratch that itch by watching it here without worrying about too much being given away.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26th.