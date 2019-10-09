Rockstar Reveals Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Requirements

The requirements for Rockstar Games‘ PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 are out, and those who want to play the game on that platform might need to make some room for it. Rockstar’s specs for the game found in the company’s PC launcher indicate that people should set aside 150GB for Red Dead Redemption 2. It’s a fair amount of space to dedicate to a game, but for those who saw how large Red Dead Redemption 2 was when it released first on consoles, it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise.

PC Gamer reported on the required space and other system specs for the upcoming PC game. Your experience will differ depending on if you’re able to hit the recommended specs or just the minimum ones, but regardless of which you’re able to achieve, you’ll need to have at least 150GB worth of space to play.

The full list of recommended and minimum specs can be found below so you can know what to expect when the game releases, but you can also find them in the Rockstar Games Launcher where you’ll be able to play Red Dead Redemption 2 when it’s out.

Minimum specifications:

OS: Windows 7 – Service Pack 1 (6.1.7601)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8GB

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

HDD Space: 150GB

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Recommended specifications:

OS: Windows 10 – April 2018 Update (v1803)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Memory: 12GB

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

HDD Space: 150GB

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Rockstar Games first announced Red Dead Redemption 2 for the PC platform earlier in the week by confirming a November 5th release date. Starting today, those who get the game through the Rockstar Games Launcher will have access to unique bonuses when it releases next month. The announcement also reminded people of a free game offer for downloading the launcher.

“Today, we’re proud to announce that Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to PC on November 5th, with special bonuses available to players who pre-purchase through the Rockstar Games Launcher starting October 9th,” Rockstar said. “We also want to say thank you to the millions of people who have already downloaded the Rockstar Games Launcher and received their free copy of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.“

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases for the PC on November 5th.