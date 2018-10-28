‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Leak Reveals Rockstar Editor Feature May Be Coming Soon

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 leak makes mention of the Rockstar Editor, suggesting the Grand Theft Auto V feature may soon be coming to the open-world western.

More specifically, the leak comes courtesy of the same datamining that surfaced some of the first potential details about Red Dead Online.

For those that missed it, dataminers have been studying and searching the code of the game’s companion app the past few days, and in the process have unearthed the above details, as well as another mention of a PC version.

Also found within the files is the mention of the Rockstar Editor, a feature many fans have been requesting and badgering Rockstar Games about in the build-up to Red Dead Redemption 2‘s release, as well as since it hit on Friday.

According to the coding, the Rockstar Editor might be coming soon, though how soon, who knows. There’s no indication when it will precisely hit.

As always, it’s best to take all leaks with a grain of salt. While it seems obvious that the Rockstar Editor would be added, Rockstar Games hasn’t mentioned it, and until we get official confirmation I wouldn’t go betting your house on it.

For those that don’t know: the Rockstar Editor is the successor to the Replay feature that was introduced in Grand Theft Auto IV’s PC version, and was ntroduced with GTA V with the launch of the PC version (and later added to the PS4 and Xbox One version).

The feature allows players to create, edit, and share videos of the game, in this case, of Red Dead Redemption 2, which will be handy, because there’s been a ton of great, hilarious, and bizzare Red Dead Redemption 2 videos surfacing, and the Rockstar Editor will only make them better.

The toolset comes with a variety of editing tools, as well as camera filters, a free-moving camera, and even music options.

In GTA V, the feature notably had some limitations, such as first-person perspective not having the option of camera edits. Meanwhile, certain story mode missions and random events in the game weren’t allowed to be recorded at all.

Whether all of this will carry over to Red Dead Redemption 2, who knows. As mentioned previously, Rockstar Games hasn’t even announced the feature for the game, let alone detail it.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For more news and coverage of critically-acclaimed open-world western, click here.

