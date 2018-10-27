‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Player Learns the Hard Way Not to Punch Their Horse

We’ve talked about the bond between horse and man, shrinking horse balls, and those good boys that will cuddle you when you need a break from said horse, but one player found out the hard way what happens when you accidentally punch your compadre in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Though obviously it wasn’t on purpose, the below clip shared by XboxUK’s Charleyy Hodson found out that it’s better to stick to the love and bonding than making with the fists when it comes to horses in the open-world Western game:

Videos by ComicBook.com

I accidentally punched my horse.#RDR2 is a 13/10 game. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/EnemMrO6rx — Charleyy Hodson 🏳️‍🌈 (@CharleyyRachael) October 27, 2018

Though the game has seen a host of perfect scores, that doesn’t mean the latest title from Rockstar is perfect. The controls are a little bit wonky at first and require a little finese to get used to. Accidently shooting somebody when trying to have a conversation may or may not have happened a time or two but at least we can say we haven’t punched our horse. Yet, at least.

Speaking of Red Dead Redemption 2 that’s available now on Xbox One and PS4, the reviews have been pouring in and perfect scores can be seen across the board. We ourselves even gave it a perfect review as well, and you can see why we loved it so much right here.

“Some of you may just be coming in to see how things built up for John Marston. But Red Dead Redemption II is more than that, and Rockstar Games once again lives up to a potential level that we can all aspire to. I hope this one goes on to sell nearly 100 million copies down the road like GTA V has — its tireless development team of former and current employees deserve as much,” reads our full review.

Our own Robert Workman added, “The game as a whole really just stacks up with one great thing after another. I’ve spent a good, long week plowing through what it has to offer and I’m still digging, just to see what surprise will come my way next. The amount of replayability is through the roof, whether you want to create a business enterprise for yourself or your “family,” or just seek getting into trouble with a few shootouts and wagon takeovers. We’ll still be playing for months and finding something — and that’s not even counting the promise that comes with Red Dead Online. Hope you saved some time for that in November.”