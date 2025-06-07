GTA 6 Leak Reveals Return of Major Red Dead Redemption 2 Gameplay Feature

A new GTA 6 leak has revealed revealed the return of a few major features from Red Dead Redemption 2. The new leak comes from the same source that previously leaked Jason and Lucia’s full names several weeks before Rockstar Games revealed the same information. More specifically, the new information comes from X account GameRoll, who claims this information came from the same person who provided Jason and Lucia’s full names. And what the leak reveals is there is a ton of Red Dead Redemption 2 in GTA 6.

Perhaps most surprisingly, it is claimed that Jason has a “dead eye like” gameplay mechanic that slows down time and reveals weak spots. Apparently Lucia has the same ability, but it is limited to one shot. The difference is apparently to highlight how much of a better shot Jason is due to his time in the army.

In addition to this, it is claimed Red Dead Redemption 2’s greet or antagonize system has been implemented. Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption 2’s honor meter has been transformed into a relationship meter. This meter — which shows the strength or fragility of Jason and Lucia’s relationship — is impacted by player choice apparently.

It is also claimed that the gore and dismemberment system of RDR2 is back and expanded in GTA 6. What has changed or evolved is not specified. Meanwhile, and finally, it is claimed that the game is split into chapters just like RDR2, with five total chapters. Apparently, all footage seen so far of the game has been taken from chapters one through three.

Of course, take all of this information with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, but unofficial, and even if it is accurate it is also subject to change. At the moment of publishing, it has not drawn Rockstar Games out for comment and we do not suspect this will change. If it does though, the story will be updated with whatever is provided.

GTA 6 is set to release worldwide on May 26. 2026 via PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more Grand Theft Auto VI coverage — including all of the latest GTA 6 news, all of the latest GTA 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest GTA 6 deals — click here.