Red Dead Redemption 2 Sale Discounts Game to One of its Lowest Prices

Red Dead Redemption 2 is not only one of the best games ever made -- and still the marquee example of open-world design, despite being almost five years old -- it's a game that doesn't go on sale very often, and when it does go on sale, the discounts typically aren't very deep. In other words, when it does go on an appreciable sale, it's notable, and that's exactly what's happening at the moment. Unfortunately, if you're on Xbox, you're not getting in on the action as only the digital PS4 and Steam versions have been discounted.

Between now and March 7 on PS4, and March 15 on Steam, those who haven't played the critically-acclaimed and best-selling open-world western can do so for just $19.79, which isn't the lowest price ever, but it is for a digital version. While retail copies sometimes go lower than this, digital copies do not. The discount for 67 percent off, and on Steam it's accompanied by a 70 percent discount on the Ultimate Edition, which knocks the price down from $99.99 to $29.99.

"America, 1899. Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are outlaws on the run," reads an official blurb about the game. "With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him."

"There is just something here that digs in and grips you, and refuses to let go," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "Even when everything is looking its bleakest and you wonder if you'll survive, there's a genuine satisfaction from a job well done. From getting away with a stolen oil carriage from a well-guarded refinery to surviving a simple ambush where thugs make the mistake of trying to rob you for your horse. I played for hours on end plowing through the main story and still found myself in wonder just from riding across the countryside and discovering something new -- even fishing feels like it's a devoted part of the game. Fishing."