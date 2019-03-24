‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Hunting Video Proves Arthur Morgan Is A Navy Seal

Arthur Morgan isn’t your average cowboy. He can slaughter an entire small army, can tame even the most wild horse, and is one of poker’s most exciting prospects. But most importantly, he can track a three-star pronghorn from the Mississippi river to Alaska. Further, he’s capable of going to extreme measures in order to get his shot, as a new Reddit video proves. That’s right, there’s a new video on Red Dead Redemption 2’s subreddit page that reveals that Arthur Morgan is just a Navy Seal role-playing a cowboy.

During a recent hunt while playing the game, Reddit user “bowlcutsneverfade” came across an elusive three-star moose, which if you’ve spent anytime hunting while playing the open-world western, you’ll know is an incredibly rare sighting. I personally spent probably about 30 hours just hunting in the game, and only ever came across one. Anyway, in order to get the shot on the moose, the Reddit user deployed an unusual tactic.

Now, how the player was able to go underwater with his horse, is unclear. But I imagine that many horses have since been lost trying to recreate it.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PC or Nintendo Switch port, however, the former has leaked multiple times, suggesting it’s already in the pipeline. As for the latter, it seems incredibly unlikely.

“There is just something here that digs in and grips you, and refuses to let go,” reads a snippet from the review. “Even when everything is looking its bleakest and you wonder if you’ll survive, there’s a genuine satisfaction from a job well done. From getting away with a stolen oil carriage from a well-guarded refinery to surviving a simple ambush where thugs make the mistake of trying to rob you for your horse. I played for hours on end plowing through the main story and still found myself in wonder just from riding across the countryside and discovering something new — even fishing feels like it’s a devoted part of the game. Fishing.”

