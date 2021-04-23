Red Dead Redemption 2 Player Discovers Incredible Detail Years Later

✖

Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC is one of the best games ever made, and despite being a few years old at this point, it remains the most impressive technical achievement in video games to date. Part of what makes the open-world western so special is the attention to detail, a luxury in video game development afforded by big budgets and years of development time, both of which RDR2 had plenty.

Over on Reddit, a recent post that shot straight to the top of the Red Dead Redemption page shows that you can actually see where the firing pin hit the bullet when you reload. If this sounds wild, it's because it is. You don't get this type of inconsequential attention to detail in other games, ever.

Of course, it's possible some players already knew about this, possibly since launch. However, the post has come as a surprise to many that frequent the Red Dead Redemption Reddit page, suggesting most don't know about it. That said, while many may not have known about this detail, it's nothing out of the ordinary for RDR2. By the standards of other games, it's an incredible detail, but by RDR2 standards, it's not as noteworthy.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, the game has not come to PS5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S, but it's playable on these consoles via backward compatibility. Of course, with the added power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, we could see more details like this added to the game.

H/T, Details in Gaming.