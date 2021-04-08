Red Dead Redemption 2 Players Wish This Sadie Adler DLC Was Real

✖

It's been a couple of years since the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, and while Rockstar Games has supported and bolstered the latter with a variety of free updates and DLC, it's largely left the former untouched, despite considerable demand for them to add to the experience with a story-driven bit of DLC. At this point, it doesn't look like Rockstar Games is going to budge in this regard, leaving many players with hopes and dreams that will never be realized.

Included in this camp is Petri Levalahti, a developer over at DICE, the makers of Battlefield and Star Wars Battlefront. Taking to Twitter, Levalahti revealed the Sadie Adler DLC that lives in his head. According to the developer, the DLC -- which would include 12 new missions -- "would be less wacky adventure" and be "more bloodshed and bashing skulls."

Adding to this, Levalahti teases the DLC would explore a few mysterious and exotic locations and end on an ambiguous note in order to leave the door open for missions in the future.

The Sadie Adler DLC that lives in my head and sadly nowhere else (12 missions): 1/3 pic.twitter.com/a9SQ9pgQv9 — Petri Levälahti (@Berduu) March 21, 2021

It would be less wacky adventures, more bloodshed and bashing skulls... 2/3 pic.twitter.com/hWGHaT2Geg — Petri Levälahti (@Berduu) March 21, 2021

... with a splash of mystery and exotic locations. The ending would be ambiguous, keeping a door open for season two. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/3ef9CHZ5g2 — Petri Levälahti (@Berduu) March 21, 2021

Again, Rockstar Games will never make this, but Levalahti isn't alone in wishing for Sadie Adler DLC. Alongside Undead Nightmares 2, Sadie Adler DLC is near the top of the wishlist of many fans alongside DLC starring Charles.

Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online are available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The open-world western is also playable on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility. For more coverage on all things Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, click here or check out the relevant links below: